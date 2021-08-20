UrduPoint.com

World Should Encourage Afghan Factions To Engage In Dialogue: China

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

World should encourage Afghan factions to engage in dialogue: China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) ::China on Friday urged the international community to work together to help the relevant parties in Afghanistan engage in dialogue and communication to prevent any new civil war or humanitarian disaster from happening.

"We believe the most imperative task in the Afghanistan at the moment is for the international community to work together to help all the factions in the country engage in dialogue and communication so that there will be no civil war or humanitarian disaster", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

The fundamental way out of the problem of Afghan refugees is to avoid unnecessary casualties and the creation of large scale refugees, she made the remarks while answering a question about whether China will support the large-scale evacuation operation in Afghanistan and accept Afghan refugees.

"We should support and encourage the unity of all factions and ethnic groups in Afghanistan and find an open and inclusive political framework acceptable to the Afghan people and in line with their interests and national conditions through dialogue and consultation," she added.

Commenting to the statement of Taliban spokesperson inscribed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, she said that the Chinese side has noticed the statement.

"We noted that the factions in Afghanistan are still consulting over future framework and holding the peace and reconciliations", she added.

The spokesperson said that China's position on the Afghan issue is very clear and added, China hopes that Afghanistan will form an open, inclusive, and broadly representative government, which pursues moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and meets its people's aspirations and the expectations of the international community.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan China All From Government Refugee Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

3 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.