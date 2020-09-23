World should not be dominated by China-US 'rivalry': Macron

United Nations, United States, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :World leaders must not let themselves be dominated by a geopolitical power struggle between the US and China, French President Emmanuel Macron told the UN on Tuesday, calling for a "modern new consensus" on tackling global challenges.

"The world today cannot be reduced to the rivalry between China and the United States, irrespective of the global weight of these great powers," Macron told the UN General Assembly by video.