UrduPoint.com

World Should Support China's Zero-COVID Policy: Bloomberg

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 01:20 PM

World should support China's Zero-COVID policy: Bloomberg

NEW YORK, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:China has scored success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic by carrying through its Zero-COVID approach, which means a lot to the country and world in a positive way, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

"Repeated rounds of mass testing and contact tracing have so far been enough to control recent outbreaks of the Omicron variant in Beijing, Tianjin, Hangzhou, and elsewhere," said the Tuesday report titled "Why the World Needs China's COVID-Zero Policy."Over the past two years, China's zero-tolerance policy of lockdowns, mass testing, and strict border quarantines for COVID-19 has prevented a huge number of deaths at home and ensured that everything from iPhones and Teslas to fertilizer and car parts continues to flow to the rest of the world.

Related Topics

World China Car Tianjin Hangzhou Beijing Border From

Recent Stories

realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion fo ..

Realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion for All Your Fitness Goals

12 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

22 minutes ago
 Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farm ..

Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

5 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of constable offered

Funeral prayer of constable offered

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position t ..

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position to qualify for play-offs

40 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN Mistakenly Assumes Crimea Was Part ..

US Envoy to UN Mistakenly Assumes Crimea Was Part of Minsk Agreements

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>