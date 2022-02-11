NEW YORK, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:China has scored success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic by carrying through its Zero-COVID approach, which means a lot to the country and world in a positive way, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

"Repeated rounds of mass testing and contact tracing have so far been enough to control recent outbreaks of the Omicron variant in Beijing, Tianjin, Hangzhou, and elsewhere," said the Tuesday report titled "Why the World Needs China's COVID-Zero Policy."Over the past two years, China's zero-tolerance policy of lockdowns, mass testing, and strict border quarantines for COVID-19 has prevented a huge number of deaths at home and ensured that everything from iPhones and Teslas to fertilizer and car parts continues to flow to the rest of the world.