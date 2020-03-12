World Skating Championships Cancelled Over Coronavirus
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:10 AM
Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Figure Skating Championships scheduled to take place in Montreal next week have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Quebec province health official announced.
Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann told a news conference the March 16-22 championships had been called off due to "the risk of transmission of the virus."