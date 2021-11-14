World still 'knocking on the door of climate catastrophe': UN chief

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres said the world was still on the precipice of "catastrophe" after nations reached a global climate deal Saturday that fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous warming.

"Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread," Guterres said in a statement that welcomed progress at the Glasgow summit, while stressing it was "not enough".

"We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe," he added.