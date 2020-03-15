UrduPoint.com
World Surf League Cancels Season-opener In Australia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 08:10 AM

World Surf League cancels season-opener in Australia

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Surf League has cancelled its opening event of the season on Australia's Gold Coast over the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The men and women's competition at Snapper Rocks, coincidentally sponsored by Corona beer, was due to be held from March 26 to April 5.

"We did not take this decision lightly as we are aware that it has a significant impact on the surfing community," WSL chief Erik Logan said in a statement late Saturday.

"However, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, and staff are paramount.

" No other Championship Tour events are yet to be called off but Logan said they could be.

"The fluid nature of this situation is forcing us to evaluate things day-by-day, and even hour-by-hour," he said.

The next main event after the Gold Coast is scheduled Bells Beach in the Australian state of Victoria in early April.

A host of other lower-level surfing events in March were also either cancelled or postponed including the Longboard Pro in Portugal.

Surfing is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

