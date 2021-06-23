UrduPoint.com
World Test Championship Final Scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl on Tuesday: India 1st Innings 217 (K Jamieson 5-31) New Zealand 1st Innings (overnight: 101-2) T.

Latham c Kohli b Ashwin 30 D. Conway c Shami b Ishant 54 K. Williamson c Kohli b Ishant 49 R. Taylor c Gill b Shami 11 H. Nicholls c Rohit b Ishant 7 BJ Watling b Shami 1 C. de Grandhomme lbw b Shami 13 K.

Jamieson c Bumrah b Shami 21 T. Southee b Jadeja 30 N. Wagner c Rahane b Ashwin 0 T. Boult not out 7 Extras (b4, lb16, nb6) 26 Total (all out, 99.2 overs, 475 mins) 249 Fall of wickets: 1-70 (Latham), 2-101 (Conway), 3-117 (Taylor), 4-134 (Nicholls), 5-135 (Watling), 6-162 (De Grandhomme), 7-192 (Jamieson), 8-221 (Williamson), 9-234 (Rahane), 10-249 (Southee) Bowling: Ishant 25-9-48-3; Bumrah 26-9-57-0 (3nb); Shami 26-8-76-4; Ashwin 15-5-28-2 (1nb); Jadeja 7.

2-2-20-1 (2nb) India 2nd Innings R.

Sharma lbw b Southee 30 S. Gill lbw b Southee 8 C. Pujara not out 12 V. Kohli not out 8 Extras (lb4, nb1, w1) 6 Total (2 wkts, 30 overs, 140 mins) 64 To bat: A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, J Bumrah, I Sharma, M Shami Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Gill), 2-51 (Rohit) Bowling: Southee 9-3-17-2; Boult 8-1-20-0; Jamieson 10-4-15-0 (1nb, 1w); Wagner 3-0-8-0 Match position: India lead by 32 runs with eight wickets standing Note: No play at all on first and fourth days (rain), additional sixth day will be used Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

