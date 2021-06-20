UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Test Final Resumes After Another Weather Delay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

World Test final resumes after another weather delay

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The disrupted World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at Southampton got going again on Sunday after a wet outfield delayed the start of the third day by 30 minutes.

The match should have resumed at 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT) but the umpires ruled the outfield was too sodden.

But after a 10:20 am (0920 GMT) inspection, English officials Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth then ruled the match could restart at 11:00 am (1000 GMT), with lunch now put back half an hour to 1:00 pm (1200 GMT).

India resumed under gloomy skies that meant the floodlights were switched on, at 146-3 in their first innings after losing the toss.

India captain Virat Kohli was 44 not out and Ajinkya Rahane 29 not out after New Zealand's all-pace attack kept things tight in favourable, overcast conditions.

Friday's first day was washed out without any play at all and there were three interruptions due to bad light on Saturday, even though the Hampshire Bowl's floodlights were on full beam.

Only 64.4 overs out of 180 scheduled for the first two days have so far been bowled.

Match referee Chris Broad, however, does have a special dispensation to extend this match into an additional sixth day on Wednesday if he rules extra time is required to compensate for overs lost earlier in the game.

This match, the culmination of the inaugural World Test Championship that has spanned two years of series between the leading Test nations, is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

Related Topics

India Attack World Southampton Virat Kohli Richard Illingworth Michael Gough Chris Broad Sunday All Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

2 hours ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

2 hours ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

3 hours ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.