UrduPoint.com

World Tourism Day Observed In AJK With Full Zeal And Fervor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

World Tourism Day observed in AJK with full zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :, Sep 27 (APP):World Tourism Day was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to raise awareness among people about importance of flourished tourism industry and its positive outcome.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of the AJK, including capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as other major cities, including Mirpur, Rawalakot and Bhimbher.

These comprised visits of the tourists to the historic resorts in various parts of the state besides seminars and symposiums, under the auspices of the local notables in coordination with the local NGOs and tour operator groups.

Tourists comprising a large number of people from various parts of the country besides AJK attended the ceremonies hosted to mark the day.

Speaking on this occasion, speakers called for taking steps to ensure utilization of natural resources for promotion of tourism industry in the AJK, which is enriched with huge natural tourism potentialto bring about economic revolution and speedy development.

Related Topics

World Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President on his re-election

1 minute ago
 Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecu ..

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecurity awareness, GenZ&#039;s fu ..

31 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to ..

Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to raising awareness about Breas ..

35 minutes ago
 Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

38 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Ha ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Haleem, Niaz-e-Imam Hussain (R.A ..

39 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important hist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important historical outcomes of dialogue an ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.