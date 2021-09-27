World Tourism Day observed in AJK with full zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :, Sep 27 (APP):World Tourism Day was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to raise awareness among people about importance of flourished tourism industry and its positive outcome.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of the AJK, including capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as other major cities, including Mirpur, Rawalakot and Bhimbher.

These comprised visits of the tourists to the historic resorts in various parts of the state besides seminars and symposiums, under the auspices of the local notables in coordination with the local NGOs and tour operator groups.

Tourists comprising a large number of people from various parts of the country besides AJK attended the ceremonies hosted to mark the day.

Speaking on this occasion, speakers called for taking steps to ensure utilization of natural resources for promotion of tourism industry in the AJK, which is enriched with huge natural tourism potentialto bring about economic revolution and speedy development.