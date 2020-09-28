UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Tourism Day Observed In AJK With Great Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:20 PM

World Tourism Day observed in AJK with great enthusiasm

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) : Sep 28 (APP):Ancient Ramkot Fort Gala at Picturesque Mangla Dam Reservoir in Mirpur AJK remained a hallmark of the World Tourism Day, observed here to raise awareness among people about its importance to spur economic growth and rural development in state.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of the state, including capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as other major cities, including Mirpur, Rawalakot and Bhimbher.

These comprised visits of the tourists to the historic resorts in various parts of the state most particularly the ancient Ramkot fort located amidst the fully-climaxed Mangla Dam reservoir in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir, besides seminars and symposiums, under the auspices of the local notables in coordination with the local NGOs and tour operator groups.

Tourists comprising a large number of people from various segments of the civil society rushed the major ceremony hosted at the Ramkot fort here on Sunday to mark the world tourism day by Ch. Naseer Akbar, former Deputy Administrator of Mirpur, Ch. Jehangeer Akbar and their associates.

Speaking on this occasion, the AJK minister for fisheries Raja Javed Iqbal and the chief host Ch. Naseer Akbar invited the people from AJK, Pakistan and abroad to become part of the World Tourism Day and later on enjoying the natural sites in various parts of AJK.

They called for taking steps to ensure utilization of natural resources for promotion of tourism industry in the AJK, which is enriched with huge natural tourism potential, to bring about economic revolution and speedy development.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Civil Society Dam Jammu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From Industry

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif arrives at LHC to attend hearing of ..

31 seconds ago

IHC indicts Zardari, Faryal Talpur in money-launde ..

26 minutes ago

Criteria-based domestic player contract categories ..

44 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate important projects in KP

45 minutes ago

GCC welcomes agreement to release prisoners in Yem ..

1 hour ago

No Muslim can compromise on Prophet (PBUH)'s digni ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.