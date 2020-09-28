World Tourism Day observed in AJK with great enthusiasm

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) : Sep 28 (APP):Ancient Ramkot Fort Gala at Picturesque Mangla Dam Reservoir in Mirpur AJK remained a hallmark of the World Tourism Day, observed here to raise awareness among people about its importance to spur economic growth and rural development in state.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of the state, including capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as other major cities, including Mirpur, Rawalakot and Bhimbher.

These comprised visits of the tourists to the historic resorts in various parts of the state most particularly the ancient Ramkot fort located amidst the fully-climaxed Mangla Dam reservoir in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir, besides seminars and symposiums, under the auspices of the local notables in coordination with the local NGOs and tour operator groups.

Tourists comprising a large number of people from various segments of the civil society rushed the major ceremony hosted at the Ramkot fort here on Sunday to mark the world tourism day by Ch. Naseer Akbar, former Deputy Administrator of Mirpur, Ch. Jehangeer Akbar and their associates.

Speaking on this occasion, the AJK minister for fisheries Raja Javed Iqbal and the chief host Ch. Naseer Akbar invited the people from AJK, Pakistan and abroad to become part of the World Tourism Day and later on enjoying the natural sites in various parts of AJK.

They called for taking steps to ensure utilization of natural resources for promotion of tourism industry in the AJK, which is enriched with huge natural tourism potential, to bring about economic revolution and speedy development.