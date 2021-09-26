UrduPoint.com

World Tourism Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

World Tourism Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :World Tourism Day will be marked on September 27 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan with the aim to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values.

World Tourism Day recognizes the importance of tourists and the tourism industry across the globe.

Many events will be arranged by different departments to mark world tourism day in Capital city.

The United Nations' World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) invites people worldwide to participate in World Tourism Day on September 27 every year.

Many tourism enterprises and organizations, as well as government agencies with a special interest in tourism, celebrate the event with various special events and festivities.

Different types of competitions, such as photo competitions promoting tourism, as well as tourism award presentations in areas such as ecotourism, are held on World Tourism Day. Other activities include free entries, discounts or special offers for the general public to any site of tourism interest.

Government and community leaders, as tourism business representatives, may make public announcements or offer special tours or fares to promote both their region and World Tourism Day on or around September 27.

Tourism has experienced continued growth and deeper diversification to become one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the world. Modern tourism is closely linked to development and includes more new destinations for tourists. These dynamics turned tourism into a key driver for socio-economic progress. Tourism has become one of the major players in international commerce, and represents at the same time one of the main income sources for many developing countries.

The UNWTO believes that the date for World Tourism Day is appropriate because it comes at the end of the high tourist season in the northern hemisphere and the start of the tourist season in the southern hemisphere, when tourism is of topical interest to many people worldwide, particularly travelers and those working in the tourism sector.

