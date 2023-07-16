World under-21 sSnooker championship to conclude today in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The World Under-21 Snooker Championship 2023 for men and women hosted by the Saudi Arabian Billiard and Snooker Federation in Riyadh, will conclude today afternoon.

The game took place over a period of 10 days, in which more than 100 male and female players representing 15 national teams have participated.

The closing ceremony will be attended by the President of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF), Mubarak Al-Khayarin, the President of the Saudi Arabian Billiard and Snooker Federation Dr. Nasser Al-Shammari, and members of the participating teams.

Junior men's final match will be held between the Welsh player Liam Davies and the German Alexander Widow, while the women's final will be held between the two Indian players, Catherine Banden and Anbamy Ramshamandan.