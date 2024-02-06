Open Menu

World Urged To Pay Attention Towards Kashmiris’ Sufferings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The speakers at a Kashmir Solidarity Symposium have underlined the urgent need for global attention and support towards sufferings faced by the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The symposium, organize to mark ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ was hosted by the Jammu Kashmir Peace & Justice Organization in Muzaffarabad, according to press statement received here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Jammu Kashmir Peace & Justice Organization, Tanveer-ul- islam expressed profound gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan and peace-loving individuals worldwide for their solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Observing Kashmir Solidarity Day every year on February 5 is a potent reminder of Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri cause," he said, highlighting the day's significance in sending a resolute message of support to Kashmiris across the Line of Control.

The historical roots of the Kashmir conflict, dating back to the partition of British India in 1947, were outlined by Tanveer.

He lamented on decades of tension, wars, and human rights violations and unfulfilled promise of a plebiscite mandated by United Nations Security Council resolutions in 1948 and 1949.

He highlighted the importance of beefing up support for Kashmir cause through diplomatic channels, calling for practical assistance to address the humanitarian crisis in the disputed region.

He also stressed the need of empowering the Kashmiri diaspora to advocate for the rights of their struggling compatriots on the global stage.

The symposium concluded with heartfelt gratitude from the people of Kashmir to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support and solidarity.

