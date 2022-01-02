UrduPoint.com

World Ushers In 2022 Under Covid Cloud

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

New York, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The world ushered in 2022 with scaled-back celebrations from New York to Sydney, weighed down by restrictions aimed at slowing soaring Covid cases as Pope Francis delivered a message of peace Saturday.

The Big Apple revived its New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square in limited form, Paris nixed its fireworks over Omicron and London's pyrotechnic display was broadcast on tv to discourage crowds.

Under sunny skies at the Vatican on New Year's Day, the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics implored the faithful to commit to ending war and violence.

"Getting depressed or complaining is useless.

We need to roll up our sleeves to build peace," the 85-year-old pontiff told crowds gathered in Saint Peter's Square.

The past 12 months saw a new US president in Joe Biden and the world's first spectator-free Olympics, while in Afghanistan the Taliban recaptured Kabul and authoritarianism crushed dreams of democracy in Sudan and Hong Kong.

But the pandemic -- in which more than 5.4 million people have died and now entering its third year -- still dominated.

Countless more have been sickened or subjected to lockdowns and virus tests since it was first reported in central China in December 2019.

