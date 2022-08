(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAULA LUMPUR, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :World's second tallest building the Merdeka 118 Tower in Malaysia is set to be inaugurated in mid-2023.

Located in Kuala Lumpur, the 678.9-metre-tall Merdeka skyscraper touted as the world's second-tallest building after Burj Khalifa, Dubai.