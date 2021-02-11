UrduPoint.com
Worlds Absence 'terrible' For Injured Goggia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Worlds absence 'terrible' for injured Goggia

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :In-form Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia said on Wednesday that missing this week's world ski championships in her native Italy was "terrible".

Goggia, 28, who leads the discipline's World Cup standings this season after winning four of the five races, suffered a knee injury in Garmisch-Partenkirchen late last month.

"Competing the worlds, at home, it's always a big dream. Being in such a good place, with the serenity I have over the years, today not being able to participate, it's terrible," she tearfully told journalists.

"In life, there are worse things that can happen, but it's still difficult to accept." Goggia, who won gold at Pyeongchang three years ago, was pessimistic about her chances of returning in time for the season-ending event at Lenzerheide next month.

"The response is more no than yes, I need a miracle at my next scan."The worlds at Cortina d'Ampezzo have been hampered by difficult weather conditions in the Dolomites.

The women's Super-G has been rescheduled to Thursday because of fog, as has the men's event.

