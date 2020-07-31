Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :MIPCOM, the world's biggest television and entertainment market, will go ahead in France in October but with much of the moving and shaking going online because of the coronavirus, its organisers said Friday.

The huge gathering in the Riviera resort of Cannes has been scaled back from four to three days with the separate two-day MIPJunior -- which showcases children's content -- now running alongside the main event.

But Netflix's co-chief executive Ted Sarandos will be making the trip for one of the keynote speeches at the streamlined event, which has been rebranded MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes.

"We understand that some people will be unable to travel to Cannes, so they can be part of the MIPCOM experience digitally," said Laurine Garaude of Reed MIDEM, who run the event.

"New health and safety guidelines meant considerable disruption and extra costs for exhibitors and their stands, so we decided there will be no exhibition stands at MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes," she added.

Organisers said they were setting up a new digital platform for online screenings and video meetings between executives.

MIPCOM will run from October 12 to 15 alongside the international series festival, Canneseries, which was postponed because of the virus in March.