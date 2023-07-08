Open Menu

World's Declared Chemical Weapons 'irreversibly Destroyed': Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 10:20 AM

World's declared chemical weapons 'irreversibly destroyed': watchdog

The Hague, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The world's chemical weapons watchdog said Friday that all declared stocks had been "irreversibly destroyed" after the United States revealed it had finally got rid of its last toxic arms.

President Joe Biden announced that the Blue Grass Army Depot, a US Army facility in Kentucky, had eliminated its decades-old stocks, completing a global effort started in 1997 to rid the world of chemical weapons.

"The end of destruction of all declared chemical weapons stockpiles is an important milestone", Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) chief Fernando Arias said in a statement.

The Hague-based body said that the step by the United States, the "last possessor state", meant that "all declared chemical weapons stockpiles (were) verified as irreversibly destroyed".

But recent use of chemical weapons meant the world still had to be on guard, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning OPCW warned.

The watchdog has in recent years blamed Syria for carrying out chemical attacks during its civil war, and investigated the use of Soviet-era nerve agents against a former Russian spy in Britain and Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny in Russia.

"Recent uses and threats of use of toxic chemicals as weapons illustrate that preventing re-emergence will remain a priority for the organisation," Arias cautioned.

Related Topics

World Army Syria Russia United States Stocks All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

9 hours ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

11 hours ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

11 hours ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

11 hours ago
Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

11 hours ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

11 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

11 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

11 hours ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

11 hours ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous