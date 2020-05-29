UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's Officially Oldest Man Dies In UK Aged 112

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

World's officially oldest man dies in UK aged 112

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The world's oldest man, according to the Guinness World Records, has died from cancer in Britain at the age of 112, his family confirmed on Thursday.

Bob Weighton, a former teacher and engineer from the central English county Hampshire, died "peacefully" in his sleep at home on Thursday morning, they said.

Weighton took up the title of the oldest man in the world in February after the death of the previous holder, Chitetsu Watanabe of Japan.

"With great sadness, the Weighton family announces the death of our beloved Bob Weighton," relatives said in a statement to Britain's domestic Press Association newswire.

"A role model to us all, he lived his life interested in and engaged with all kinds of people from across the world.

"He had many, many friendships and read and talked politics, theology, ecology and more, right up until his death.

"He also cared greatly for the environment." The family said they were grateful that Weighton had remained witty, kind, knowledgeable and a conversationalist "until the very end".

Weighton was born in Yorkshire in northern England on March 29, 1908 and was one of seven children.

He is survived by his three children, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

He was recognised as the oldest man in the world after Guinness World Records' senior gerontology consultant, Robert Young, scrutinised the evidence of his birth following Watanabe's death earlier this year.

South African Fredie Blom claims to have celebrated his 116th birthday this month, but his age has not yet been verified by the records body.

Related Topics

World Died Young Man Japan February March Cancer Family All From Sad

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

9 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

9 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.