UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Multilateral cooperation remains an accepted and reliable method of managing relations between states, the UN General Assembly president emphasized Monday at the conclusion of the general debate of the 74th session, as member states exchanged views on how to mobilize such collaboration to resolve conflicts and achieve sustainable development.

"The world will not survive for long unless we cultivate the give-and-take spirit which is a distinct and defining attribute of multilateralism," the 193-member Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said, while stressing that the number of world leaders who participated in this year's debate and the quality of engagement are indisputable evidence of the strength of multilateralism.

He underscored the value of multilateral cooperation in addition to what he described as "the give-and-take spirit" that defines it.

"It is perfectly legitimate to raise questions about the essence of, and the need for, multilateralism," he said.

"All the same, even when we disagree on how the world should be organized to respond to or anticipate mounting challenges, we shall eventually come to common cause on the need for a rules-based international order." Indeed, the broad participation in this year's General Debate had shown that far from being an out-moded principle, multilateral cooperation remains an accepted and reliable method of managing relations among nations.

The debate began on Tuesday and saw active participation by Heads of State/Government or other senior officials from 192 of the 193 UN member states. Prime Minister Imran Khan address the General Assembly on Sept. 27.

While the General Assembly is the UN body where these countries have equal representation, Muhammad-Bande pointed out that only 16 had women delivered their national statements.

"When we speak of a representative United Nations, this is clearly not what we mean," he said, calling for wider participation of women.

"By a representative UN we mean a body that allows every human being to realize his or her fullest potential, unhindered by his or her gender or by history of advantage. Gender equality in the contemporary world is still a work in progress. We therefore need to double our efforts to speed up the process of including women, not only in decision-making structures but also in the list of speakers billed to address this high-level forum." This year's high-level week was marked by five major summits on global challenges such as climate action and universal access to health care.

Muhammad-Bande recalled that young people also made their voices heard during this period, with millions worldwide taking to the street for the global climate strike. They also took over the General Assembly for a Youth Climate Action Summit.

"Let me assure you, youth, we hear you," he said. But that 'I hear you' does not mean you should lower the volume. You should continue to make your voice heard at every opportunity you have Another summit underlined the need for additional financing to realize the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) before the deadline of 2030.

World leaders adopted the 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) four years ago with the aim of eradicating extreme poverty, promoting greater equality and protecting the environment for the benefit of all people, but also the planet.

As another $2.4 trillion is needed to meet these commitments, the General Assembly president suggested countries could work to curb illicit financial flows which siphon $2.6 trillion annually from the global economy.

"We must also accord good governance high priority," he said. "This is to ensure that corruption does not continue to derail progress and fuel conflict as we approach the year 2030," he said.