UrduPoint.com

World's Top Golfers Chase Morikawa, Dahmen At US Open

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 01:40 AM

World's top golfers chase Morikawa, Dahmen at US Open

Brookline, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and fellow American Joel Dahmen shared the US Open lead as they began Saturday's third round with world ranking leaders Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler in hot pursuit.

The stage was set for high drama at The Country Club with several unheralded contenders also in the mix at a 7,254-yard layout where golf has been played since the 1890s.

Seventh-ranked Morikawa, chasing a third different major crown in as many years, and 130th-ranked Dahmen, whose lone PGA Tour win came last year in the Dominican Republic, were on five-under par 135 after 36 holes.

World number two Rahm, the defending champion, and third-ranked McIlroy, a four-time major winner, began on 4-under alongside Americans Hayden Buckley and Aaron Wise.

Wise opened with two pars while McIlroy left a 16-foot putt on the edge of the cup to bogey the par-3 second and fall to 3-under, where Buckley tumbled after an opening bogey.

Masters winner Scheffler, trying to match Tiger Woods as the only world number ones to win the US Open, sank a 24-foot birdie putt at the first hole and answered a bogey at the par-3 second with a four-footer for birdie at the third to reach 4-under.

Reigning British Open champion Morikawa, 25, also captured the 2020 PGA Championship and would be the fastest to claim three career major titles by winning his 11th major start.

Australian Peter Thomson holds the record, having taken his third major triumph at the 1956 British Open in his 12th major appearance.

Dahmen, 34, is a cancer survivor who considered withdrawing from his final qualifier to rest for PGA events. Now he leads the field by making 28 of 36 greens in regulation.

McIlroy seeks his first major title since 2014. The 33-year-old Northern Irishman took last week's PGA Canadian Open and could become the first player since 1934 to win the week before and then capture the US Open.

Spaniard Rahm, 27, could become only the second non-US player to win consecutive US Opens after Scotsman Willie Anderson took three from 1903-1905.

American Scheffler, 25, has won four times this year and could become the first man to win two majors in one year since Brooks Koepka in 2018.

He would be the first to manage the US Open-Masters double since Jordan Spieth in 2015 and just the seventh ever after Spieth, Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan and Craig Wood.

- Johnson LIV Golf's best - The US Open brings the first matchup of Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series players against US PGA Tour talent after the US Golf Association refused to ban LIV rebels despite PGA Tour bans imposed on 17 who played last week's LIV Golf debut event in England.

However, only four of 15 LIV Golf entrants made the cut.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson sank a 17-foot birdie putt at the first hole and answered a bogey at six with a birdie at the par-5 but a bogey at 10 left him on 1-over after 11 holes.

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner, had four bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine and another double bogey at 13 to stand 9-over through 15, next-to-last among pros who made the cut.

England's Richard Bland sandwiched a bogey-bogey start and bogeys at nine and 10 around two birdies to stand 4-over with Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion who made bogey at six, 10 and 11.

LIV players were a combined 89-over par through two rounds. Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia were among those missing the cut.

The US Open's $17.5 million payout will bring the winner a record $3.15 million, more than the $2.7 million top prizes at this year's Masters and PGA Championship. Last week's LIV event had a top prize of $4 million from a golf record $25 million purse.

Related Topics

World Brooks Man Lead Craig Anderson Palmer Dominican Republic Tiger Woods Cuban Peso Dustin Johnson 2017 2015 2018 2020 Cancer Event From Best Top Million US Open

Recent Stories

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

33 minutes ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

1 hour ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

1 hour ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

1 hour ago
 Australia's Winnington powers to men's 400m freest ..

Australia's Winnington powers to men's 400m freestyle gold at worlds

1 hour ago
 PM congratulates COAS over completion of FATF's ac ..

PM congratulates COAS over completion of FATF's action plan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.