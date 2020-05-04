UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Exceed 3.5 Million: AFP Tally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: AFP tally

Paris, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with three quarters of them in Europe and the United States, an AFP tally based on official sources showed.

At least 3,500,517 infections and 246,893 deaths have been recorded globally. Europe is the continent most affected with more than 1.5 million cases and over 143,000 fatalities.

The United States has registered more than 1.1 million cases and 67,000 deaths.

The numbers around the world reflect only a fraction of the real figures as many countries test only serious cases.

Related Topics

World Europe United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

More than three people from same family can travel ..

7 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

7 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

7 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Supre ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.