Worldwide Coronavirus Deaths Top 2.5 Million: AFP Count

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Covid-19 has killed more than 2.5 million people worldwide since the pandemic began in December 2019, according to an AFP count based on official figures at 1730 GMT Thursday.

In total, 2,500,172 deaths and 112,618,488 cases have been reported.

With 842,894 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit region, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (667,972 deaths) and the US and Canada (528,039). Almost half of deaths have occurred in just five countries: the US, Brazil, Mexico, India and Britain.

