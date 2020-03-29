UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Toll Passes 30,000, Two Thirds In Europe: AFP Tally

Worldwide coronavirus toll passes 30,000, two thirds in Europe: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :More than 30,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, two-thirds of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Saturday.

In total, 30,003 lives have been lost with 21,334 of those in Europe where Italy has the highest number of fatalities with 10,023 deaths, followed by Spain with 5,690, the tally based on official information sources found.

