Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Worldwide Covid-19 cases passed 150 million on Friday, as the number of new daily infections reach levels not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an AFP count.

150.

3 million cases have been declared since the virus was first discovered in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data -- with numbers soaring recently due to a relentless second wave in India, where 2.5 million cases have been detected in the past seven days.