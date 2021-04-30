UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Covid-19 Cases Pass 150 Million: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Worldwide Covid-19 cases passed 150 million on Friday, as the number of new daily infections reach levels not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an AFP count.

3 million cases have been declared since the virus was first discovered in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data -- with numbers soaring recently due to a relentless second wave in India, where 2.5 million cases have been detected in the past seven days.

