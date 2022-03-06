UrduPoint.com

Worley Attacks '100 Per Cent' To Take Giant Slalom

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Lenzerheide, Switzerland, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Tessa Worley won the World Cup giant slalom at Lenzerheide on Sunday to complete a French double at the Swiss resort.

Worley edged Italian Olympic runner-up Federica Brignone by 0.29 seconds and Swedish Olympic champion Sara Hector (0.31sec).

Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth and increased her lead in the overall standings to 117 points over Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who skied out in the first run.

Worley, a 32-year-old giant slalom specialist, claimed her 16th career World Cup victory the day after teammate Romane Miradoli took her first by winning a super-G.

Hector led after the first run with Shiffrin second, Worley third and Brignone fifth.

Brignone, who clinched the super-G title the day before, was fastest on the second run followed by Worley who made up time by attacking on the frightening plunge out of the starting gate.

"I'm super happy, it was a great day," said Worley. "I felt confident, I wanted to attack. I didn't ask myself any questions. It was 100 per cent attack. I knew I was fast. It paid off." All Worley's World Cup wins have come in the giant slalom and her 16th put her in all-time joint second place, level with Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell and four behind Swiss star Vreni Schneider.

Worley closed to 55 points behind Hector in the giant slalom standings.

It was the first time since December 2009 in Are, Sweden, when Worley won a giant slalom and Sandrine Aubert took the slalom that French women won two races in the same World Cup weekend.

>