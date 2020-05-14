'Worried' billionaire-backed Stade Francais to cut budget by 20%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The French Top 14's wealthiest side Stade Francais is cutting its budget by up to 20% due to the "worrying" coronavirus pandemic, the club's general manager Thomas Lombard said on Wednesday.

The Parisian outfit, who won the last of their 14 league titles in 2015, had an expenditure of 40 million Euros ($43 million) last season.

Lombard said they had lost ticket sales and sponsorship income after the campaign was declared over and has worries about restarting the new season in empty stadiums.

"The situation is worrying.

We were unable to play all of our home games. The club, like the rest of the Top 14 has been extremely impacted," Lombard said.

"The worst thing would be to play behind closed doors. Because it cuts pretty much the whole of our income. We'll have television rights money but it doesn't play that big of a role in our budget," he added.

The side, who were bottom of the table when the term was declared over in April, are backed by billionaire Hans-Peter Wild but Lombard said they need to depend less on the Swiss businessman who made his fortune from soft drinks.