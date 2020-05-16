UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worrying Surge In Childhood Disease Linked To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Worrying surge in childhood disease linked to COVID-19

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Europe and the United States have seen sharp surges in recent weeks of a severe immune disorder in children linked to COVID-19, health authorities reported Friday, sounding an alarm.

At least five children -- three in New York, and one each in France and Britain -- have died from the syndrome, and at least two other deaths are suspect.

Up to now, COVID-19 -- with 4.5 million confirmed cases worldwide, and more than 300,000 deaths -- has largely spared small children and teens, though many are thought to have been infected without showing symptoms.

But the new illness, while still very rare by comparison, suggests that no age bracket is safe.

Europe has seen some 230 suspected cases of so-called paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) in children up to 14 years old, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Friday.

Doctors in Bergamo, northern Italy reported a 30-fold increase in the incidence of severe inflammatory disorders among young children, with ten cases from mid-February to mid-April as compared to 19 during the previous five years, according to a study this week in The Lancet.

In the US, where well over 100 cases have been identified in the New York area, health authorities have issued an alert for the mysterious illness.

"Initial reports hypothesise that this syndrome may be related to COVID-19," World Health Organization chief

Related Topics

World Europe France Died Young Alert Bergamo New York Italy United States May From Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

2 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

6 minutes ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

10 minutes ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.