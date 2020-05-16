Worrying surge in childhood disease linked to COVID-19

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Europe and the United States have seen sharp surges in recent weeks of a severe immune disorder in children linked to COVID-19, health authorities reported Friday, sounding an alarm.

At least five children -- three in New York, and one each in France and Britain -- have died from the syndrome, and at least two other deaths are suspect.

Up to now, COVID-19 -- with 4.5 million confirmed cases worldwide, and more than 300,000 deaths -- has largely spared small children and teens, though many are thought to have been infected without showing symptoms.

But the new illness, while still very rare by comparison, suggests that no age bracket is safe.

Europe has seen some 230 suspected cases of so-called paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) in children up to 14 years old, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Friday.

Doctors in Bergamo, northern Italy reported a 30-fold increase in the incidence of severe inflammatory disorders among young children, with ten cases from mid-February to mid-April as compared to 19 during the previous five years, according to a study this week in The Lancet.

In the US, where well over 100 cases have been identified in the New York area, health authorities have issued an alert for the mysterious illness.

"Initial reports hypothesise that this syndrome may be related to COVID-19," World Health Organization chief