Worst-ever plunge for German industrial orders in March: official data

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :German manufacturers reported their worst plunge in new orders on record in March, official data showed Wednesday, reflecting the impact of the novel coronavirus on a key indicator of future activity.

New contracts toppled by 15.6 percent month-on-month as infection control restrictions began to bite, statistics authority Destatis said in seasonally-adjusted figures, calling it "the biggest fall since the beginning of the data series in 1991".