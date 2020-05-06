UrduPoint.com
Worst-ever Plunge For German Industrial Orders In March: Official Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Worst-ever plunge for German industrial orders in March: official data

Frankfurt am Main, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :German manufacturers reported their worst plunge in new orders on record in March, official data showed Wednesday, reflecting the impact of the novel coronavirus on a key indicator of future activity.

New contracts toppled by 15.6 percent month-on-month as infection control restrictions began to bite, statistics authority Destatis said in seasonally-adjusted figures, calling it "the biggest fall since the beginning of the data series in 1991".

