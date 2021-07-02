UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worst June For Brazil Amazon Forest Fires Since 2007: Data

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:20 AM

Worst June for Brazil Amazon forest fires since 2007: data

Brasília, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Brazilian Amazon has suffered its worst June for forest fires since 2007, official data showed Thursday, indicating another devastating dry season for the world's largest rainforest.

The INPE research institute said its satellites detected 2,308 fires last month, an increase of 2.3 percent from June 2020.

The previous record for the month of June was in 2007 with 3,519 fires.

The grim statistic comes after May this year saw the most number of fires -- 1,166 -- since the worst May on record in 2007.

Environmental groups blame the trend on the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has promoted commercialization of the Amazon since coming to power in 2019 and described NGOs trying to protect the jungle as a "cancer." "The increase in fires in the Amazon is not a surprise; it is the result of direct actions that encourage illegality and weaken control bodies, such as the 60-percent cut in the 2021 budget for fire surveillance," said the Social and Environmental Institute, which monitors forest trends.

In 2020, said the INPE, the Brazilian Amazon recorded 103,000 fires, an annual increase of nearly 16 percent.

Experts blame deforestation to free up land for farming.

Bolsonaro has vowed to the international community that he will eliminated illegal deforestation by 2030.

This week, the government published a decree prohibiting the use of fire in farming practices for four months, and authorized the military to patrol the Amazon to prevent environmental crimes that include deforestation and illegal mining.

Related Topics

Fire World Budget May June 2019 2020 From Government Satellites

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

9 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

10 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

10 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

9 hours ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

9 hours ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.