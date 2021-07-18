UrduPoint.com
Wounded Widow Of Haiti's Slain President Returns Home: Official

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Wounded widow of Haiti's slain president returns home: official

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The widow of Haiti's slain president Jovenel Moise returned home Saturday after being treated in Florida for wounds she suffered in the attack, an official said.

Martine Moise, with her right arm in a sling and wearing a bullet proof vest, was received at Port-au-Prince airport by interim prime minister Claude Joseph, secretary of state for communications Frantz Exantus wrote on Twitter.

