UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wozniacki, Pliskova Ease Through At Eastbourne

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Wozniacki, Pliskova ease through at Eastbourne

Eastbourne, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki started her grass-court season brightly, while top remaining seed Karolina Pliskova moved into round three at Eastbourne on Monday.

Newly crowned world number one Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the Wimbledon tune-up due to an arm injury after her efforts in winning the Birmingham Classic on Sunday.

That means world number three Pliskova is the highest-ranked player in the draw and she became the first player into the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Russia's Margarita Gasparyan.

Wozniacki, seeded 11th, was also a comfortable winner in the first round as the Dane dispatched Kirsten Flipkens 6-3, 6-4.

"I love playing here, it brings back great memories for me," said Wozniacki, who also won at Eastbourne in 2009.

"I was here for the first time when I was 14, so that's basically half of my life."Wozniacki faces German Andrea Petkovic in round two.

Related Topics

World Russia German Birmingham Sunday From Top Allied Rental Modarba Wimbledon Love

Recent Stories

Weather forecast for coming days

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

2 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

2 hours ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

2 hours ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.