Wreckage found in plane crash in Russian Far East: aviation agency

Moscow, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Search teams have found wreckage of the An-26 passenger plane with 28 people aboard that disappeared earlier Tuesday in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka peninsula, the country's aviation agency told AFP.

"Rescuers found the wreckage of the aircraft. Given the geographic features of the landscape, rescue operations are difficult," the aviation agency said in an emailed statement, adding that the debris was found along the region's Pacific coast.