UrduPoint.com

Wretched Life Of Migrants Building Senegal's City Of The Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Wretched life of migrants building Senegal's city of the future

Diamniadio, Senegal, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :When Mohamed was hired at the construction site for the United Nations' new West Africa headquarters in Senegal, he was proud to say he would be working "not only for Africa, but for the world." The 25-year-old Sierra Leonean was a plumber on the site, the centrepiece of what is intended to be a futuristic city boasting an Olympic stadium, ministries and a commuter train line running 40 kilometres (25 miles) to the capital Dakar.

But nine months ago, Mohamed's dreams evaporated when an air conditioner he was installing fell on his hands, slicing off part of a finger and damaging a thumb.

No longer so dextrous, he says he was fired without pay and unable to find steady work.

His tale is far from unique.

Young men from Sierra Leone, Guinea and even distant Nigeria have flocked to Diamniadio, lured by the vision of a decent job and pay in a stable Currency. They are among thousands of labourers toiling on construction sites across the budding city.

AFP spoke to more than a dozen migrant workers.

Each recounted a life of extreme hardship, living in decrepit shared accommodation hours from the construction sites, working endless days for minimum pay, and haunted by fear of injury that could leave them penniless.

"They told us that our salary is the price of our soul... In a word, it is slavery," said Alpha, a Guinean steel erector. Like all the workers AFP met, his family name is being kept anonymous, and his first name has been changed.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Job Dakar Price Sierra Leone Senegal Guinea Nigeria SITE Olympics Family All From

Recent Stories

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

41 minutes ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

46 minutes ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.