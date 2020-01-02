Wright downs Van Gerwen to win PDC World Championship

London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Peter Wright won his first PDC World Championship title as the Scot stormed to a 7-3 win over Michael Van Gerwen in Wednesday's final in London.

Wright lost to Van Gerwen in the 2014 final, but he avenged that painful defeat with a composed display at Alexandra Palace.

Denying Van Gerwen his fourth world title, the 49-year-old Wright won three successive sets to leave the world number one stunned.

The opening two legs went against the throw and Van Gerwen went agonisingly close to a 170 checkout in a first-set decider, narrowly missing the bullseye, before Wright closed out a double-top finish.

It was exactly the start Wright needed, and he continued a high-class opening in set two - taking it 3-1 and opening up a clear early advantage.

Van Gerwen, though, hit back immediately, needing just 37 darts to whitewash Wright in set three, when he averaged 122, before a tight, tense fourth set also went the Dutchman's way 3-2.

Wright had to halt his charge and he did exactly that in set five.

In the sixth set, Wright claimed a whitewash to reopen a healthy lead, yet Van Gerwen regained his composure to peg his opponent back and make it 4-3.

But back came Wright in set eight, capitalising on another missed Van Gerwen double in the deciding fifth leg.

Wright was not to be denied, and he closed out the match with a double 10 shot to see him crowned world champion and collect a £500,000 winner's purse.