Writers, poets play role in taking society in right direction : Kastro

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro Tuesday said that writers, poets, and intellectuals were playing an active role in taking society in the right direction and in development of the country and the government appreciated their services.

He said this while distributing cheques among writers and poets under Punjab Writers Welfare Fund here at Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

The provincial minister said: "Our intellectuals have an important role to play in moving society in the right direction and we are taking further steps for their welfare".

In a meeting held in December, 54 writers were shortlisted for prizes, while 16 were finalised for the honorary prize. Cheques were distributed among writers across Punjab.

On the occasion, writers and poets from all over Punjab appreciated the efforts of the present government and expressed their gratitude.

MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Culture Sadia Sohail Rana, Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, LAC Executive Director Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, DGPR Saman Rai, Additional Secretary Information Farhat Jabeen and others were present.