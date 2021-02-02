UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Writers, Poets Play Role In Taking Society In Right Direction : Kastro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Writers, poets play role in taking society in right direction : Kastro

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro Tuesday said that writers, poets, and intellectuals were playing an active role in taking society in the right direction and in development of the country and the government appreciated their services.

He said this while distributing cheques among writers and poets under Punjab Writers Welfare Fund here at Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

The provincial minister said: "Our intellectuals have an important role to play in moving society in the right direction and we are taking further steps for their welfare".

In a meeting held in December, 54 writers were shortlisted for prizes, while 16 were finalised for the honorary prize. Cheques were distributed among writers across Punjab.

On the occasion, writers and poets from all over Punjab appreciated the efforts of the present government and expressed their gratitude.

MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Culture Sadia Sohail Rana, Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, LAC Executive Director Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, DGPR Saman Rai, Additional Secretary Information Farhat Jabeen and others were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab December All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Belgium discuss boosting cultural cooperation

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.