Algiers, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Polisario, which seeks independence in the Western Sahara, welcomed a ruling Wednesday by the EU's top court cancelling trade deals that allow Morocco to export goods from the territory.

"The European court has decided to annul the partnership and fishing accords between the EU and Morocco," the movement's EU envoy Oubi Bachir tweeted.

"A great victory for the Sahrawi people!"