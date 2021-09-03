UrduPoint.com

WSL Club Arsenal Sign US International Tobin Heath

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:40 PM

WSL club Arsenal sign US international Tobin Heath

London, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Arsenal have signed two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath, the Women's Super League club announced on Friday.

The US forward, 33, who was available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, has scored 35 goals in 177 international appearances.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall told the club's website: "Tobin's record speaks for itself.

She's an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.

"This is an exciting time for the club and I'm delighted we could secure Tobin's signing."The deal to sign Heath, who has also won two Olympic gold medals, comes as Arsenal prepare to open their WSL campaign against champions Chelsea on Sunday.

She joins fellow new signings Nikita Parris, Mana Iwabuchi, Frida Maanum and Simone Boye Sorensen at the club.

