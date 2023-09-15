Open Menu

WTA San Diego Open Results

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

WTA San Diego Open results

Los Angeles, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Thursday's results from the WTA San Diego Open (x denotes seed): Quarter-finalsSofia Kenin (USA) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3Danielle Collins (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x2) 6-2, 6-3

