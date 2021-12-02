UrduPoint.com

WTA Suspends All Tournaments In China Over Peng Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:50 AM

WTA suspends all tournaments in China over Peng concerns

Washington, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The women's professional tennis tour announced Wednesday it was suspending all tournaments in China amid what its chairman called "serious doubts" about the safety of Chinese player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party leader of sexual assault.

WTA chair and CEO Steve Simon said the move -- which could cost the Women's Tennis Association hundreds of millions of Dollars -- had the "full support" of the tour's board of directors.

It also quickly drew support from the sport's top echelons, including from men's world number one Novak Djokovic and women's tour founder Billie Jean King.

"I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong," Simon said in a statement.

"In good conscience, I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," Simon said.

"Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022." The WTA had planned 11 events in China this year before Covid-19 forced them to be relocated or cancelled. The 2022 schedule had not yet been set.

In 2019, China hosted 10 events with total prize money topping $30 million.

Peng, a 35-year-old Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, was not seen for more than two weeks following her allegations that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, forced her into sex during a years-long on-and-off relationship.

Peng's claims against Zhang were the first time China's #MeToo movement has touched the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

Her accusation, posted on November 2, was quickly scrubbed from the internet in China and she was not seen publicly for weeks.

Peng was then photographed at a tennis event in Beijing and participated in a video call on November 21 with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

Beijing is set to host the Winter Olympics in February amid calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Games over the country's human rights record.

"While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe, and not subject to censorship, coercion, and intimidation," Simon said.

Simon repeated the WTA's call for a "full and transparent investigation -- without censorship" into Peng's sexual assault accusation.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday night, he called the matter "something we can't walk away from.

"If we walk away from this, we are basically telling the world that not addressing sexual assault with the respect and seriousness it requires is OK because it's difficult to do," he said.

- 'Bold and courageous' - Djokovic, in Madrid for the Davis Cup finals, backed what he called a "very bold and very courageous" move.

"I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being," Djokovic said, adding that her health was of the "utmost importance to the world of tennis." King, a 12-time Grand Slam singles champion who founded the tour in 1973, also praised the move.

"The WTA is on the right side of history in supporting our players," King tweeted. "This is another reason why women's tennis is the leader in women's sports." The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said they "understand the decision" of the WTA.

"The WTA has stood firm and true to its values from the start and we understand their decision. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," the ITF said in a statement to AFP.

As the controversy simmered, the European Union, the United Nations, the United States and Britain all have called for proof of Peng's whereabouts and well-being.

Simon said he was "gratified by the international support the WTA had received for its position." "To further protect Peng and many other women throughout the world, it is more urgent than ever for people to speak out," he said.

On CNN, Simon also spoke of Peng herself, and how she might be feeling as the events unfold, noting he had been unable to contact her directly despite multiple attempts.

"We hope that she feels that none of this is her fault and that we're very proud of her," he said.

Related Topics

Tennis Internet World Sports United Nations China European Union Beijing Hong Kong Madrid United States Money February November Women 2019 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2021

29 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

2 hours ago
 King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

9 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.