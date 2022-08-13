UrduPoint.com

WTA Toronto Results

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WTA Toronto results

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Friday in the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finalsSimona Halep (ROM x15) bt Coco Gauff (USA x10) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)

Related Topics

USA Russia Toronto Belarus From

Recent Stories

Firefighters contain French blazes but caution rei ..

Firefighters contain French blazes but caution reigns

21 minutes ago
 Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

47 minutes ago
 Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division i ..

Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division in society: KU VC

47 minutes ago
 Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

47 minutes ago
 Police needs Gill's phone to interrogate his socia ..

Police needs Gill's phone to interrogate his social media comm: Kaira

51 minutes ago
 At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public ..

At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public broadcaster

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.