- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
WTA Toronto Results
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM
Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Friday in the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finalsSimona Halep (ROM x15) bt Coco Gauff (USA x10) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)
Recent Stories
Firefighters contain French blazes but caution reigns
Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away
Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division in society: KU VC
Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in
Police needs Gill's phone to interrogate his social media comm: Kaira
At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public broadcaster
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public broadcaster44 minutes ago
-
Ireland v Afghanistan 3rd T20 scores44 minutes ago
-
Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in44 minutes ago
-
Record-breaker Popovici into Euro freestyle final, Martinenghi wins 100m breaststroke44 minutes ago
-
Kenya election commission says vote tally moving too slowly6 hours ago
-
Punjab govt to highlight its language, heritage, culture: Taimoor Masood6 hours ago
-
Ghana declared free of Ebola-like Marburg virus7 hours ago
-
Türkiye's 8th Canakkale Biennial starts Oct. 1 with focus on community, togetherness7 hours ago
-
Public enjoying Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games venues7 hours ago
-
Australian medical research group quantifies mask usefulness against Omicron7 hours ago
-
India's daily COVID-19 caseload rises to 16,5617 hours ago
-
Legendary Chinese basketball coach Jiang Xingquan retires7 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.