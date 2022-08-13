WTA Toronto results - 2nd update

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Friday in the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x12) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3Jessica Pegula (USA x7) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-3, 6-3Simona Halep (ROM x15) bt Coco Gauff (USA x10) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)