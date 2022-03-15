UrduPoint.com

WTI Crude Dives Below $100 On China Demand Concern

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 08:30 AM

WTI crude dives below $100 on China demand concern

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :WTI crude dived more than five percent Tuesday to fall back below $100 a barrel as concerns about a possible slowdown in China's economy lead investors to rethink their expectations for demand.

The contract shed 5.7 percent to $97.13, while Brent was off six percent at $100.54.

The steep losses come just over a week after they both soared to near 14-year highs as Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine fanned worries about supplies as the United States and Britain banned of imports of crude from Russia, the world's third biggest producer of the commodity.

China announced Sunday it will lockdown the tech hub of Shenzhen, a city of 17 million people and one of the country's biggest cities, owing to the fast-spreading Omicron, which has seen infections surge across the country.

With China the world's biggest importer of crude, the move has shot a hole through expectations for demand, while a flicker of optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace talks were also weighing on the market.

"Sentiment in commodity markets remains driven by headlines, with talks between Russia and Ukraine raising hopes that supply disruptions will be minimal," Daniel Hynes, at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, said.

"This should see oil prices come under increasing pressure. However, it doesn't reflect the fundamental picture, with Russian oil becoming increasingly isolated."

Related Topics

World Australia Ukraine Russia China Oil Shenzhen Vladimir Putin Lead United States Hub Sunday Market From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

8 hours ago
 Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyar ..

Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyard at Hala

8 hours ago
 Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, z ..

Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, zest

8 hours ago
 DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas ..

DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas cash assistance

8 hours ago
 AAC remembers G M Butt, seeks release of Mirwaiz

AAC remembers G M Butt, seeks release of Mirwaiz

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister condoles demise of father of Malik ..

Chief Minister condoles demise of father of Malik Ahmed Bhachar

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>