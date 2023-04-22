UrduPoint.com

WTI Crude Futures Settle Higher

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

WTI crude futures settle higher

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :U.S. oil prices rose on Saturday.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery grew 50 cents to settle at 77.87 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

