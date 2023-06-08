- Home
WTI Crude Futures Settle Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM
NEW YORK, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) --:Oil prices rose on Wednesday.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for July delivery added 79 cents to settle at 72.53 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
