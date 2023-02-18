- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
WTI Crude Futures Settle Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM
NEW YORK, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) --:U.S. oil prices dropped on Friday.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for March delivery lost 2.15 U.S. Dollars to settle at 76.34 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Pakistan emphasizes for early resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict through dipl ..
Nation stands with forces against terrorism: President, PM
Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police office
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th February 2023
Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emirates’ colours
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
U.S. dollar edges down as euro, sterling rise1 minute ago
-
Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent for kids, teens21 minutes ago
-
China to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Germany: senior diplomat21 minutes ago
-
Trade, security top issues as African leaders meet22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with member of European Parliament32 minutes ago
-
Australia announces plan for Brisbane 2032 Olympics main venue redevelopment41 minutes ago
-
Portugal, Argentina win FIFA Women's World Cup playoff warm-ups42 minutes ago
-
Saudi Minister for Foreign Affairs meets German counterpart42 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 6.8659 against USD Friday1 hour ago
-
New Zealand chasing 394 to win first Test against England1 hour ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v England - first Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
China firmly supports Pakistan in maintaining security: Wang Yi2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.