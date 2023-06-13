- Home
WTI Crude Futures Settle Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:Oil prices fell on Tuesday.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for July delivery dropped 3.05 U.S. Dollars to settle at 67.12 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
