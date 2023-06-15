- Home
WTI Crude Futures Settle Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Oil prices fell on Thursday.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for July delivery dropped 3.05 U.S. Dollars to settle at 67.12 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange
