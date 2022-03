Hong Kong, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :WTI crude broke above $110 a barrel on Wednesday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to fan fears over supplies of the crucial commodity from the resource-rich region.

The contract climbed 6.5 percent to $111.18, hours after Brent also broke the same level. Both are at their highest point since 2014.