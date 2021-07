London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :New York oil struck a 2014 pinnacle near $77 per barrel Tuesday after OPEC+ crude producers failed to agree on lifting output despite soaring demand.

Just before 0900 GMT, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August delivery hit $76.98, a level last seen in November 2014.